Goldpreis
|
19.01.2024 17:36:57
Wesdome acquires 10.6% stake in Ontario-focused Angus Gold
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX: WDO) is buying 10.6% equity stake in Angus Gold (TSXV: GUS), whose flagship project is right next to its Eagle River mine, through the participation of a flow-through unit offering announced by Angus Friday.The units are being priced at C$0.80, each comprising one Angus common stock and one-half of a share purchase warrant. The exercise price of warrants is also set at C$0.80, valid for a period of 24 months from the closing date.Should Wesdome exercise these warrants in full, its share ownership in Angus would rise to 15.0%.The Toronto-headquartered gold producer now joins two other notable Angus shareholders, Delbrook Capital Advisors and New Gold (TSX: NGD), who each hold 16.4% and 9.9% equity ownerships respectively.In total, Angus is expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately C$4.64 million, which will be used for the company’s exploration activities in Ontario.Angus’ 100% owned Golden Sky project in Wawa, Ontario, is located within the same greenstone belt that hosts the high-grade Eagle River and the Mishi open-pit gold mines of Wesdome. The 261 sq. km. project is host to the near-surface Dorset gold zone, which contains a historic estimated resource of 40,000 oz. of gold (780,000 tonnes grading 1.4 g/t gold) in the indicated category and 180,000 oz. of gold (4.76 million tonnes grading 1.2 g/t gold) in the inferred category.“We are excited to welcome Wesdome as a strategic investor in Angus Gold. Our ability to draw on their knowledge and experience in the area will be invaluable as we continue to advance our Golden Sky project,” Breanne Beh, chief executive officer of Angus, commented in a news release.“This investment not only validate the exploration potential at Golden Sky, but also provides the financial support to execute robust exploration programs throughout 2024 and into 2025,” she added.Shares of Angus Gold surged by 9.1% as of 11:30 a.m. ET following the private placement announcement. The company’s market capitalization stood at C$29.5 million ($21.9m).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 029,68
|6,55
|0,32
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach neuen Rekorden: US-Börsen schließen weit im Plus -- ATX geht minimal fester ins Wochenende -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel am Freitag im Handelsverlauf zurück. An der Wall Street dominierten am Freitag die Bullen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.