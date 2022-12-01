Goldpreis
|
01.12.2022 20:44:01
Wesdome declares commercial production at Kiena gold mine in Quebec
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX: WDO) announced that commercial production of gold has been achieved at the Kiena mine in Val d’Or, Quebec, effective December 1, 2022.The commissioning of the paste fill plant was completed on November 17. Paste fill has always been identified as a critical component to the successful mining of Kiena Deep. Now that it is available to the operation, it will help reduce stope stand-up time, minimize the risk of instability, better control dilution, and allow for a more rapid overall mining sequencing.Additionally, it will allow for re-allocation of resources (both equipment and people) that were engaged in the cemented rockfill operations. Those resources will now be available to address the development deficit accrued to date.“We continue to be very pleased with the exploration potential at Kiena, in particular the recent discoveries in the footwall, hanging wall, and south limb zones. These zones have the potential to increase the number of ounces per vertical metre and to provide additional working faces during mining,” said CEO Duncan Middlemiss.“Longer term, the Presqu’Ile discovery is shallower than the Kiena Deep A zone, potentially accessible by ramp as another source of feed for the mill, which has a 2,000 t/d capacity, currently operated at 1,000 to 1,200 t/d only four days a week”.Wesdome has also received notice from its syndicate of credit providers of a C$70 million increase to the company’s existing C$80 million revolving credit facility, for a total of C$150 million.Since 2017, the company has invested approximately C$250 million into Kiena, including exploration, development, studies, and infrastructure, primarily financed from free cash flow generated from the Eagle River mine.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 797,95
|-5,27
|-0,29
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen kaum verändert -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztendlich nach
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte etwas höher. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.