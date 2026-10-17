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17.10.2026 14:30:00

What High Diesel Prices Mean for These 5 Energy Stocks

Fill up a diesel truck right now and you'll feel it. The national average on-highway diesel price sat at $6.199 a gallon for the week of Oct. 5, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, down a touch from a 2026 peak of $6.529 in late September but still more than two and a half dollars above where it stood a year ago. The reason traces back to a supply shock most drivers never think about: A disruption to Strait of Hormuz shipping earlier this year choked off a chunk of the world's refined fuel exports, and global diesel supplies still haven't caught up.

That's bad news at the pump, but it's not bad news for everyone who touches a barrel of oil. Diesel is refined from crude, not pumped straight out of the ground, so the companies that profit here aren't always the ones hurt when gas prices rise. Here's how five energy stocks line up, from the one cashing in hardest to the ones along for the ride.

Image source: Getty Images.

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