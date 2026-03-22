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22.03.2026 19:05:00
What I'm Watching With TRX Gold to See if It Beats the Market
Shares of TRX Gold (NYSEMKT: TRX) are up nearly 42% so far this year, but the big question is whether the junior mining company can continue to outpace the S&P 500 or its competitors in the GDXJ Junior Gold Miners ETF.The answer to that question will depend on how matters fare at the company's sole asset, the Buckreef Gold Project in Tanzania. In its fiscal 2025, in the company's first full year of operations at the project using its new processing plant, its revenue rose 40% to $57.6 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 44% to $22 million.While the price of gold has slumped in the past week, it's still historically high after a multiyear climb, and that's improving profitability for nearly all mining companies. TRX shares' ability to generate better than average returns rests on the expansion of the Buckreef project. In its preliminary report for its fiscal 2026 second quarter (which ended Feb. 28), the company said it had record production of 7,453 ounces of gold, up 13% from the prior quarter, and record sales of 7,400 ounces. Based on the period's average market price for gold of roughly $4,682, that would amount to potential revenue of $34.6 million in the quarter, compared to $9.1 million in the same period a year ago.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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