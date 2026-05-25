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25.05.2026 17:15:00
What Is the Best Way to Own Gold in 2026?
Gold is a commodity that you can easily buy. All you need to do is visit a coin shop and acquire a few gold coins. That's actually an expensive and inefficient option, but buying a gold-linked exchange-traded fund (ETF) such as SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: GLD) isn't much better. Why? Because an ounce of gold can only ever be an ounce of gold. Here's the best way to invest in gold in 2026.There's nothing wrong with buying gold bullion or a gold-linked ETF, per se. They provide direct exposure to the precious metal and, in the case of an ETF like SPDR Gold Trust, they are fairly easy to buy and sell. The problem is that you are entirely reliant on gold's price to determine your return. If you are speculating on the price of gold over the short term, that shouldn't be an issue. However, if you are a long-term investor looking to use gold as a diversification tool, you should probably go with another approach.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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