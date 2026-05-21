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21.05.2026 22:52:05
What to Know About This Fund's $27 Million Bet on a Cash-Generating Oil Producer
Miller Value Partners initiated a new position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) in its May 15, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 2,003,132 shares for an estimated $20.98 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Miller Value Partners disclosed a new position in Crescent Energy, acquiring 2,003,132 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $20.98 million, based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the position rose to $27.04 million, reflecting both the share acquisition and changes in CRGY’s stock price through March 31, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|105,42
|0,50
|0,48
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|98,23
|1,88
|1,95