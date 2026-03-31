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31.03.2026 23:05:00
What's the Outlook for Gold- and Silver-Mining Stocks in 2026?
Many investors have been left surprised by the sharp sell-off in gold and silver following the commencement of the war in the Persian Gulf. They are often held up as safe-haven assets providing security in times of stress.But gold and silver have both declined sharply, as equities, industrial metals, and bonds have all sold off in response to the conflict. That said, the long-term outlook remains positive for the precious metals.If you are worried about the near-term outlook and are looking for stocks to protect against the risk to the global economy created by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz (which 20% of the world's energy typically flows through), you can find some in the hyperlinks in this article, including energy stocks to buy if oil tops $100 a barrel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 672,02
|160,75
|3,56
|Silberpreis
|75,13
|5,12
|7,31
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Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte die Verlustzone am Dienstag hinter sich lassen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. An der Wall Street dominierten die Käufer. An den Börsen in Asien waren mehrheitlich rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.