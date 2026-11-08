Where Gold and Copper Prices Go From Here -- and 3 Mining Stocks to Own Either Way

Commodity prices have fluctuated wildly over the past several years. Gold prices reached a record high of nearly $5,600 per ounce in January, but they have since plunged 26%. But it may not be over for the precious metal as fiscal deficits rise and geopolitical tensions persist.

According to the World Gold Council, central banks, including those in Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East, have been accumulating gold and diversifying reserves. Central bank gold purchases have doubled since 2022, following the freeze of approximately $300 billion in Russian foreign exchange reserves.

In the third quarter, central banks purchased 321 metric tons of gold to their reserves, the fastest pace of buying since late 2024. According to research from JPMorgan Chase, gold prices could climb to $6,300 per ounce by 2027.

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