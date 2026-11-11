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11.11.2026 23:20:44

Which Gold ETF Is the Better Buy: iShares’ Gold Trust IAU or Sprott’s Gold Miners SGDM?

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SGDM) targets the equity performance of gold-producing companies, whereas iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT:IAU) tracks the spot price movements of physical gold bullion.

These two funds serve the gold market through entirely different mechanisms. One relies on the operational efficiency and profitability of mining firms, while the other fluctuates purely with the spot price of the metal. This distinction makes them useful for different strategies, whether seeking a cleaner hedge against inflation or participating in the business side of extraction.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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