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14.10.2026 17:45:01

Which Precious Metals ETF is the Best Fit? Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) or abrdn Silver Fund (SIVR)?

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SGDM) offers equity exposure to North American gold miners, whereas abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEMKT:SIVR) tracks the spot price of physical silver bullion directly.

Investors seeking exposure to precious metals must choose between owning the physical commodity and owning the companies that extract it. While both funds provide hedges against market volatility, they respond differently to commodity price swings and to the operational risks inherent in the global mining sector.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 4 173,66 2,79 0,07
Silberpreis 57,63 0,17 0,30

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