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12.10.2026 00:44:09

Which Precious Metals ETF Is the Better Buy: abrdn’s Silver SIVR or VanEck’s Gold Miners GDX?

The abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEMKT:SIVR) tracks silver prices directly with a lower expense ratio, while the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:GDX) provides diversified exposure to gold-producing companies.

Investors often look to precious metals like gold and silver to hedge against inflation or diversify beyond traditional stocks and bonds. While both funds target the metals space, they offer fundamentally different risk-reward profiles. This comparison looks at the differences between owning the miners versus owning the metal directly. One tracks a physical commodity, while the other invests in businesses.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 4 195,82 60,89 1,47
Silberpreis 60,83 1,45 2,44

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