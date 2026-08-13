|
13.08.2026 03:12:05
Which Precious Metals ETF Is the Better Buy: iShares' Gold Trust IAU or Silver Miners SLVP?
Comparing iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT:IAU) and iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SLVP) highlights the significant differences between holding a physical commodity and investing in leveraged mining equities.Both iShares funds target precious metals but utilize different investment vehicles. The Gold Trust tracks gold bullion directly, offering pure commodity exposure. The Silver and Metals Miners ETF invests in global mining companies, meaning its performance is tied to both silver prices and the operational success of the businesses themselves.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 392,18
|-16,53
|-0,37
|Silberpreis
|65,03
|-0,30
|-0,46