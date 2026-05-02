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02.05.2026 15:00:00
While Oil Prices Skyrocketed in the First Quarter, ExxonMobil's Profits Fell. Here's What Happened.
Oil prices rocketed during the first quarter due to the war with Iran. Brent oil, the global benchmark, surged from $60 a barrel at the beginning of the year to more than $100 a barrel by the end of March. While higher oil prices benefit oil producers like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), the global energy giant's earnings slumped during the first quarter. Here's a closer look at the oil stock's first-quarter results.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|109,08
|-5,01
|-4,39
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|101,94
|-3,13
|-2,98