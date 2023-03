Why $60 Oil Is No Problem for Chevron

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil prices have cooled off considerably in recent months. After topping out at more than $120 a barrel last summer, the global oil price benchmark, Brent, was recently in the low $70s. Because of that, oil companies are producing much less cash than they were.While that's a problem for some oil companies, it's not for Chevron (NYSE: CVX). That's because Chevron can thrive even if crude prices fall to an average of $60 a barrel. Here's why further downside in oil prices wouldn't be a problem for the energy giant.Over the years, one of the biggest issues in the oil industry was that the sector did a terrible job of investing shareholder capital. Many companies incinerated money by investing in growing production at any cost. That increased output weighed on oil prices, causing those investments to lose money. The sector's inability to generate attractive returns on capital caused woeful underperformance.Continue reading