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28.04.2026 15:30:00
Why American Express' CEO Believes the Company May Do Well Even If Oil Prices Remain High
Oil prices have soared this year to levels not seen since 2022, when inflation was a major concern for the economy. It was also a troubling time for the markets as a whole, with the S&P 500 falling by more than 19% that year.There are some types of businesses that can do well amid economic challenges, however. One company that believes it may be resilient, even amid high oil prices, is American Express (NYSE: AXP). The credit card issuer caters to an affluent customer base, and that has enabled the business to perform well over the years. And the CEO points to the company's latest quarterly results as evidence of why it can continue to do well.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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