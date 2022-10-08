Kupferpreis
|
08.10.2022 11:03:00
Why Buying Copper Stocks Is a No-Brainer
The bull-and-bear debate around the prospects for copper and copper mining stocks, like Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), continues to rage on. On the one hand, the bears are pointing to the effect of a slowing economy on demand and the sell-off in the price of copper (since May) as merely the start of a longer-term correction. On the other hand, the bulls argue that both the demand and supply are favorable for the copper industry over the long term. Here's a look at both arguments and what investing in copper today looks like a no-brainer investment.It's been a volatile year for the copper sector. The price of copper was around $4.10 per pound a year ago, only to rise to nearly $5 per pound in the spring due to a combination of the supply chain crisis and the onset of war in Ukraine, leading to a greater willingness to pay higher spot prices.For example, Ukraine is a major supplier of copper wiring harnesses used in the automotive industry. The lack of supply caused automotive production curtailments and a scramble to secure copper supplies. Fast forward to the fall, and the price slumped to $3.45 per pound as the market worried over a global economic slowdown, mainly a decline in China's construction market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|7 743,65
|83,15
|1,09
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGuter US-Arbeitsmarktbericht schürt Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtstaumel -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss leichter
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen einen volatilen Freitagshandel letztlich mit tiefroten Notierungen ab. Auch an den US-Börsen herrschte hoher Verkaufsdruck vor. Die Märkte in Asien gingen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende.