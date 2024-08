Why Cameco, Ur-Energy, Uranium Royalty, and Uranium Energy Stocks Are Soaring Today

Uranium stocks are ending the week on a strong note, with shares of Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) stock up 5.8% through 10 a.m. ET and smaller rivals Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT: URG), Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ: UROY), and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) doing even better -- up 8.2%, 9.9%, and 12.7%, respectively.And all four of these nuclear stocks have just one company to thank for their rallies: Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom.As The Financial Times pointed out this morning, Kazatomprom (literally an abbreviation of "Kazakhstan atomic industry") is the world's largest producer of uranium for nuclear power. Problem is, it's planning to become a smaller producer of uranium as early as next year. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool