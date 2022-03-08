Brent
|
08.03.2022 21:47:00
Why Chevron, BP, Exxon, and Other Oil Stocks Climbed Today
News that the U.S. would ban oil imports from Russia sent energy prices sharply higher on Tuesday. Many oil and gas businesses saw their stock prices rise along with them.Here's how the shares of several major energy companies were performing as of 3 p.m. ET:Conflict in Ukraine has led governments in the U.S., Europe, and other areas to impose economic sanctions on Russia in an attempt to restore peace and stability to the region. Up until today, those sanctions have largely excluded energy imports due to the steep toll that banning the sale of oil and gas from one of the world's largest producers could have on the global economy.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|127,57
|-1,90
|-1,47
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|122,88
|-1,92
|-1,54
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeuerpause im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX weit in der Gewinnzone -- DAX zieht kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit hohen Aufschlägen. Auch die deutsche Börse schlägt am Mittwoch einen deutlichen Erholungskurs ein. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.