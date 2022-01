Why Dutch Bros Coffee Stock Was Piping Hot Last Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher over the past week, surging as much as 22.3%. As of market close on Thursday, the stock was up 16.2%.The catalyst that sent the coffee chain higher was a report that suggested more Americans were venturing out for their morning cup of joe, and Dutch Bros has been consistently outperforming its largest rivals.Foot traffic at the most popular coffee chains outperformed the rest of the dining sector in 2021, according to research released by data analytics company Placer.ai. Additionally, while customer visits have improved across the board at the leading coffee shops, Dutch Bros experienced the most prominent jump, outperforming Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and privately held Dunkin' Brands by a wide margin. Continue reading