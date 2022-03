Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Other Large Oil Stocks Crashed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil and gas stocks got hammered again this morning to extend their losses from yesterday. Most stocks from the sector are trading deep in the red around Tuesday noon as the market awaited oil cartel OPEC's monthly oil market report.Here's how some of the heavyweights were performing as of 12:12 p.m. ET today:Oil prices are plunging just as swiftly as they rose in recent weeks, and that's triggered a massive sell-off in oil and gas stocks. As of noon today, both West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil and Brent crude oil prices were down around 8% each, while natural gas was trading 2.8% lower.