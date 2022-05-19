Goldpreis
|
19.05.2022 22:33:15
Why Gold and Silver Stocks Zoomed Today
Precious metals stocks shone brightly on Thursday, with several gold and silver stocks jumping by double-digit percentages by midday. Here's how much the top-performing stocks from the sector had rallied at their highest point in trading today as of 2 p.m. ET:Thank the latest economic data for today's surge in these stocks. As is typically the case with commodity stocks, prices of the underlying commodities are the biggest factor that drives shares higher or lower.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 841,67
|-0,27
|-0,01
|Silberpreis
|21,67
|-0,25
|-1,15