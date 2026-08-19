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19.08.2026 18:40:53
Why Kinross Gold Stock Popped on Wednesday
Gold prices leaped higher on Wednesday, with the price of an ounce of the shiny metal rising 3% through 12:15 p.m. ET -- an increase of more than $130 per ounce. Gold stocks weren't slow in following the price of gold higher. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) stock is up 10.7% on no news other than the rising cost of gold. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|4 460,57
|-62,24
|-1,38