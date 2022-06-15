15.06.2022 00:21:51

Why Natural Gas Stocks Plunged Tuesday

Natural gas stocks were unstoppable until last week, when they started showing signs of peaking. Today, though, was one of the toughest for investors as leading natural gas stocks plunged by double digits. Here's how much top stocks had fallen at their lowest points in trading Tuesday:Natural gas prices unexpectedly plunged, and took these stocks along for the ride.U.S. natural gas fell nearly 16% on Tuesday, testing $7 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the first time in nearly nine weeks. An unexpected event is to blame.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas 7,29 0,04 0,48

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Leitzinsentscheid der Fed: ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX stark -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt können am Mittwoch klare Gewinne einfahren. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen am Mittwoch mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen