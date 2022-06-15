Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Why Natural Gas Stocks Plunged Tuesday
Natural gas stocks were unstoppable until last week, when they started showing signs of peaking. Today, though, was one of the toughest for investors as leading natural gas stocks plunged by double digits. Here's how much top stocks had fallen at their lowest points in trading Tuesday:Natural gas prices unexpectedly plunged, and took these stocks along for the ride.U.S. natural gas fell nearly 16% on Tuesday, testing $7 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the first time in nearly nine weeks. An unexpected event is to blame.Continue reading
