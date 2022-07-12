Goldpreis
|
12.07.2022 17:38:56
Why New Gold Stock Plunged 30% in Morning Trading Today
Shares of precious metal miner New Gold (NYSEMKT: NGD) fell dramatically in early trading on July 12, losing 30% of their value in the first hour of trading. The big news was an operational update released on July 11, after the market closed. Clearly, investors didn't like what they read.Normally, production updates like the one New Gold provided are mundane affairs listing the production figures for key mines. Some variance is expected, but this time around New Gold provided extremely downbeat news. For example, flooding resulted in a material production shortfall at its Rainy River Mine, which was forced to process lower-quality ore just to keep the operation going. At its New Afton asset, meanwhile, the company closed a section of the mine earlier than expected, leading to lower production numbers. And costs were higher across the board thanks to inflationary pressures. So the upcoming quarter is highly likely to miss analyst expectations.However, that wasn't the only piece of bad news. These issues aren't going away in the second half, leading New Gold to reduce its production projections for all of 2022. At this point, the company's new high-end production estimate is below its preview low-end estimate, which speaks to just how bad the situation is today and strongly suggests that 2022 is going to be a very tough year for this miner. Investors reacted as you would expect and sold the stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 725,16
|-8,83
|-0,51
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionsängste bremsen: Wall Street schließt schwach -- ATX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- DAX lässt Verluste zum Feierabend hinter sich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich unter Druck
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag minimal schwächer. Der deutsche Markt wagte sich aus der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street waren am Dienstag Abschläge zu beobachten. An den größten Börsen in Fernost dominierten die Verkäufer.