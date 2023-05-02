Brent
Why Oil and Gas Majors Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Petrobras Were Plunging Today
Shares of oil and natural gas majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) were falling Tuesday, dropping significantly before recovering somewhat to declines of 4.6%, 3.8%, and 3.4%, respectively, as of 2:30 p.m. ET.Oil and natural gas businesses are quite sensitive to economic data, and several reports released Tuesday and earlier this week pointed to the likelihood of a global economic slowdown. In addition, the ongoing turmoil in U.S. regional banks threatens to slow lending and economic activity. Finally, holidays in Asia and the United Kingdom on Tuesday resulted in thinner-than-usual trading, which may have exacerbated the downward moves in crude prices.On Tuesday morning, the Labor Department's March Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) came in weaker than expected, following on the heels of a manufacturing data report Monday that was similarly below expectations.Continue reading
