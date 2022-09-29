Brent
|
29.09.2022 20:14:48
Why Oil and Gas Stocks Plummeted Today
Shares of energy stocks were falling broadly today. Even diversified blue chip names such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX) initially fell 2.4% in early trading before recovering to just a 0.7% decline as of 12:35 p.m. EDT. However, smaller-cap names that depend on the growth of the industry as well as the capital markets, such as rig equipment provider Transocean (NYSE: RIG) and early-stage natural gas and LNG play Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL), were down much more significantly; they retreated in the high single digits this morning before slightly recovering to a 7.5% and 6% decline, respectively.While the energy sector had been a big winner this year, it's hard for any commodity to withstand a severe global recession. And if you're a company that needs financing, good luck getting a reasonable interest rate today.While the world has mostly been fearing a supply crunch this year, high inflation is now spurring central banks around the globe to tighten monetary policy at a very rapid rate. That's causing lots of concern that the speed of interest rate hikes will lead to recession, higher unemployment, and lower oil and gas demand.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|87,90
|-0,96
|-1,08
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|79,74
|-1,86
|-2,28
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen schließen mit klaren Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.