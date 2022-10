Why Oil and Gas Stocks Rose Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Major oil company stocks were on the rise again Tuesday, with Chevron (NYSE: CVX) up 3.7%, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) up 3%, and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) up 4.4% as of 3:11 p.m. ET.The move follows yesterday's surge, which was attributed to rumors OPEC+ would consider a production cut of 1 million barrels per day or more. On Tuesday, that figure was raised yet again, causing oil prices to rise for a second day leading up to tomorrow's meeting. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that OPEC+ members were now considering cutting production by as much as 2 million barrels per day. That's an escalation from the figure initially reported by The Wall Street Journal this past weekend, which suggested a cut of roughly 1 million barrels would be considered.Continue reading