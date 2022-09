Why Oil Stocks Are In Rally Mode Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil prices bounced higher on Wednesday. WTI, the main U.S. benchmark price, was up 4.5%, closing back above $80 a barrel after a recent dip into the $70s.That rebound in oil prices fueled a rally in oil stocks. Notable names on the upswing today were Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Here's a look at what's fueling the oil market's rebound and how it impacts these companies. Oil prices are getting a boost today from government data and Hurricane Ian. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported its weekly inventory data showing a 200,000-barrel build in oil stockpiles. That's half what analysts expected and well below the more than 1.1 million-barrel inventory increase last week. It suggests that demand remains healthy. Continue reading