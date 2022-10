Why Oil Stocks Are Surprisingly Rallying Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil prices are rising today. West Texas Intermediate, the leading U.S. oil price benchmark, closed up 3% to top $85 a barrel. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark, Brent, rose over 2% to close above $90 a barrel. That broke a three-day losing streak for crude prices. The rally is a bit of a surprise since it comes on the news that more supply is about to enter the market. That rebound fueled a rally in oil stocks. Several notable names moved higher on the day, including Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Transocean (NYSE: RIG), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB). Here's a closer look at why today's oil market rally is a bit of a surprise. Continue reading