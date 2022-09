Why Oil Stocks Were in Retreat Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of major oil stocks such as ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and services provider Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) were falling on Thursday, down 2.6%, 2.3%, and 3.7%, respectively, as of 2 p.m. ET.Today marked a retreat after yesterday's strong gains, which were fueled by a news report that the Biden administration would consider refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) should oil prices fall below $80 per barrel.However, officials later poured cold water on that rumor. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned of weakening demand in the fourth quarter late Wednesday.Continue reading