Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Rocketed Higher in October

Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) surged by 16% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Usually, when such moves occur, investors first look at the price of copper over the month. However, the industrial metal started the month trading at around $3.40 per pound and ended at a similar level. Instead of slavishly following the copper price trend over the course of the month, investors elected to take a glass-half-full approach to the miner's prospects. It's a viewpoint supported by the mining company's third-quarter earnings, released in the third week of the month. During the presentation, CEO Richard Adkerson allayed investors' fears over the impact of a slowing economy on copper. The industrial metal is always seen as being highly sensitive to the economy because it's used across a broad swath of industries, including construction, electricity/power, transportation, consumer products, and industrial machinery. Continue reading