Kupferpreis
|
03.11.2022 19:30:36
Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Rocketed Higher in October
Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) surged by 16% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Usually, when such moves occur, investors first look at the price of copper over the month. However, the industrial metal started the month trading at around $3.40 per pound and ended at a similar level. Instead of slavishly following the copper price trend over the course of the month, investors elected to take a glass-half-full approach to the miner's prospects. It's a viewpoint supported by the mining company's third-quarter earnings, released in the third week of the month. During the presentation, CEO Richard Adkerson allayed investors' fears over the impact of a slowing economy on copper. The industrial metal is always seen as being highly sensitive to the economy because it's used across a broad swath of industries, including construction, electricity/power, transportation, consumer products, and industrial machinery. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|7 509,50
|-193,00
|-2,51
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen - Kurssprung in Hongkong
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag höher. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang uneinheitlich, kräftig nach oben ging es jedoch an den chinesischen Märkten.