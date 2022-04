Why Shares in Gold Royalty Company Sandstorm Surged in March

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares in gold royalty company Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) rose 11.5% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move primarily comes down to an increase in the price of gold following the invasion of Ukraine. During uncertain times, investors typically flock to so-called "safe haven" assets, and gold is generally seen as one of them.Image source: Getty Images.Sandstorm is unusual because it's not actually a gold miner or an exchange-traded fund (ETF) holding gold assets. Instead, the company's business model involves buying a stream or royalty from miners. In doing so, Sandstorm diversifies the risk in its investments (by investing across numerous mines), so its mine-specific risk exposure is reduced. Its portfolio of 230 streaming and royalty assets currently has 29 different cash-flowing assets. Continue reading