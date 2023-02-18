Why Shares of Copper Miner Ivanhoe Electric Surged This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of mineral resource company Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEMKT: IE) (TSX: IE) rose 15% this week through Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move comes in a week when Ivanhoe issued an updated mineral resource update for the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona. According to the release, "Total contained copper in indicated resources across all deposits and domains increases by 11%, with a near-doubling of the copper cut-off grade to a minimum of 0.70%." The copper cut-off grade refers to the grade (the concentration of copper in each tonne of material) needed to make the project economically viable. The more expensive it is to extract material, the higher the required grade. The higher the price of copper, the lower the required grade will be. In a nutshell, a high copper price plus low extraction cost means a lower grade is fine; a low copper price and a high extraction cost means a higher grade is necessary.