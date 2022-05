Why Shares of Eldorado Gold Are Losing Their Luster Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Falling short of analysts' expectations, Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings yesterday after the market closed, and investors are expressing their disappointment today.As of 12:34 p.m. ET on Friday, shares of Eldorado Gold were down 8.2%, recovering slightly from their earlier slide of 12.3%.One source of disappointment that investors found in the earnings report was the $194.7 million in revenue that the company generated during the first quarter of 2022. In addition to coming up shy of the $205.3 million that analysts had been expecting, the top-line of the income statement was a drop from the $224.6 million that the company reported during the same period last year.Continue reading