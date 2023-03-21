Silberpreis
|
21.03.2023 16:23:56
Why Shares of First Majestic Silver Are Losing Luster Today
After acquiring the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine nearly two years ago, First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG), a leading precious metals producer, has decided that the asset is not proving as profitable as management had first expected. Consequently, the company has decided to temporarily suspend mining operations at Jerritt Canyon. Investors are not happy with the news, and as of 10:50 a.m ET, shares of First Majestic Silver have fallen 24.3%.After the market closed yesterday, First Majestic Silver announced that effective immediately, it's temporarily suspending mining activity and reducing the workforce at Jerritt Canyon. While the company had aspired to achieve a feed rate of 3,000 metric tons per day at the processing plant -- a rate that would help the company generate free cash flow at the asset -- the company has consistently faced challenges in meeting this target.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
86% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|22,34
|-0,19
|-0,84
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: US-Börsen höher -- ATX beendet den Handel weit im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Aufschlägen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag nach oben. An der deutschen Börse waren ebenfalls Gewinne zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert freundlich. Auch die größten Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag erholt.