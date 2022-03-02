02.03.2022 15:48:24

Why Shares of Yamana Gold Jumped 19% in February

Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) lost their luster as the new year began, falling by 2.4% in January. But it didn't take long for investors to warm back up to the gold producer. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Yamana Gold rose 18.9% in February.The precious metals miner's fourth-quarter results contributed to that upswing, but investors also clicked the buy button in response to management's auspicious near-term guidance, as well as the upswing in the price of gold.For Q4, Yamana Gold exceeded its forecast and reported a company record for quarterly production: 281,388 gold equivalent ounces (GEO). While it recognized strong production at several assets, its Jacobina mine in Brazil shined a little brighter than the others, achieving a new high-water mark with quarterly production of 48,228 GEO.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 1 933,90 5,30 0,27

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX stark -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen waren mehrheitlich auf Erholungskurs
Der heimische Markt zieht kräftig an, während der deutsche Leitindex wieder unter Druck steht. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkte gab es am Donnerstag indes keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen