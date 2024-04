Why Silver Stocks Popped This Week

The silver market was one of the big winners on the stock market this week after silver prices hit a multiyear high. Not only did silver have a good week, but gold was up as tensions in the Middle East and concerns about inflation heated up.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) led the way, rising as much as 24.1% this week; Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) popped 22.7%; Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS) was up 11.9%; and Mag Silver (NYSEMKT: MAG) jumped 13.1% at its peak.The price of silver hit a two-year high this week, following a sharply higher move by gold. The two metals often trade in lockstep, and that was true again this week.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel