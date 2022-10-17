Why Silvergate Capital Stock Was as Good as Gold Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the days grow shorter and we head into winter, could the crypto winter be thawing? Judging by the latest price moves for many cryptocurrencies, at least some investors have such a hope.On Monday, optimism about this and an upcoming quarterly-earnings release boosted the share price of crypto-leaning bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI). The stock rose by over 5% on the day, eclipsing even the frothy 2.7% gain of the S&P 500 index. Monday was a solid, if unspectacular, day for cryptocurrencies. Nearly all of the major ones were trading in positive territory, with Bitcoin up by almost 2% as of late afternoon action and post-Merge Ethereum approaching a 3% gain.