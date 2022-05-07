Brent
|
07.05.2022
Why These Top Oil and Gas Stocks Surged This Week and Could Rally Higher
The first week of May turned out to be brutal for the stock markets, but investors in the energy sector aren't selling. After cooling off a bit in late April, oil and gas stocks are back in the spotlight, with shares of several large companies gaining double digits this week. Here's how some of the top-performing oil and gas stocks are faring as of 1:56 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Earnings season is in full swing, and with oil and gas prices skyrocketing, these companies are minting boatloads of money.The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a stunning piece of data on May 5: It stated that the combined cash from operations from 42 oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies in the U.S reached $27.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, or the "largest amount in any quarter" since Q3 2014.Continue reading
