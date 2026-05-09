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09.05.2026 18:26:00
Why This $19 Million Gold Miner Buy Could Signal Bigger Upside Ahead
Helikon Investments increased its stake in Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) in the first quarter, buying 634,156 shares in a trade estimated at $19.48 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 8, 2026, SEC filing.According to a SEC filing dated May 8, 2026, Helikon Investments bought 634,156 additional shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter. The estimated value of the transaction, based on the quarterly average share price, was $19.48 million. At quarter-end, the total position value increased by $113.66 million, a figure that reflects both the purchase and changes in the share price.Skeena Resources is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company with a strategic focus on high-potential gold and silver projects in British Columbia. The company leverages its 100% ownership of the Eskay Creek and Snip mines to build a robust portfolio of precious metal assets. With a disciplined approach to resource development, Skeena aims to unlock value through exploration, project advancement, and potential future production, positioning itself as a key player in the Canadian mining sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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