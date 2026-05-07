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08.05.2026 00:41:00
Why This Fund’s $8 Million Patterson-UTI Bet Looks Like a Bullish Oil Recovery Trade
On May 6, 2026, Lisanti Capital Growth disclosed a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), acquiring 896,470 shares in an estimated $7.67 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to the SEC filing dated May 6, 2026, Lisanti Capital Growth initiated a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) by acquiring 896,470 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $7.67 million, calculated using the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end valuation of the stake stood at $9.71 million, reflecting both the position size and price performance during the period.Patterson-UTI Energy is a leading provider of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services, operating a substantial fleet and serving major oil and gas regions across North America. The company differentiates itself through integrated service offerings, advanced drilling technology, and a broad geographic footprint. Its scale and technical expertise position it to support complex drilling projects and adapt to evolving customer needs in the energy sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Ölpreis (Brent)
|100,27
|-3,10
|-3,00
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|95,42
|0,61
|0,64
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