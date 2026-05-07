Ölpreis (Brent)

100,27
USD
-3,10
-3,00 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
Sorte
Brent
WTI
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
08.05.2026 00:41:00

Why This Fund’s $8 Million Patterson-UTI Bet Looks Like a Bullish Oil Recovery Trade

On May 6, 2026, Lisanti Capital Growth disclosed a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), acquiring 896,470 shares in an estimated $7.67 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to the SEC filing dated May 6, 2026, Lisanti Capital Growth initiated a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) by acquiring 896,470 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $7.67 million, calculated using the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end valuation of the stake stood at $9.71 million, reflecting both the position size and price performance during the period.Patterson-UTI Energy is a leading provider of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services, operating a substantial fleet and serving major oil and gas regions across North America. The company differentiates itself through integrated service offerings, advanced drilling technology, and a broad geographic footprint. Its scale and technical expertise position it to support complex drilling projects and adapt to evolving customer needs in the energy sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 100,27 -3,10 -3,00
Ölpreis (WTI) 95,42 0,61 0,64

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:27 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03:39 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen mit leichterer Tendenz ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen machen letztlich Verluste
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag nach. Die Wall Street legte am Freitag zu. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenende rote Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen