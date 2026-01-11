|
11.01.2026
Why This Gold Mining Stock Was Up Close to 1,000% Last Year
Shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) soared a ridiculous 976% in 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A prospective miner of gold and silver in Nevada, Hycroft Mining soared because of rising metals prices last year, even though it doesn't actually have an operational mine today. The company used its rising share price to pay off debt through common stock offerings. The stock may be up big in the last year, but it is still down 72% from all-time highs. Here's why Hycroft Mining stock set records last year, and whether it is a buy right now. Hycroft Mining is working on one mine in Northern Nevada, although it is not operational today and generates zero revenue. It is working to mine both gold and silver ore, with feasibility studies done in late 2025 indicating dense silver deposits that could be profitable. With the price of gold up 68% in the last year and the price of silver up 163%, investors are betting that Hycroft Mining will benefit from the sustained high prices of metals once it begins mining operations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
