Why Uranium Energy, Cameco, and Denison Mines Stocks Soared on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Coming off an unnervingly volatile week, uranium stocks opened Monday on a solid note. Most stocks from the industry surged by double-digit percentages in early morning trading and sustained momentum as the day progressed. Here were some of the top-performing uranium stocks at the close today:Uranium prices are back on their way up again as global interest in nuclear energy continues to grow.Uranium prices hit 11-year highs of $60.4 per pound earlier in March as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine sent prices of oil and gas shooting through the roof. The sky-high prices of fossil fuels have compelled utilities to turn to cheaper alternative energy sources like nuclear power, generated with uranium fuel.Continue reading