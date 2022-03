Why Uranium Energy and Other Uranium Stocks Zoomed on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The volatility in uranium stocks of late could make even seasoned investors jittery. After crashing double-digits this week through Wednesday, most uranium stocks bounced back sharply on Thursday and surged as the day progressed. Here's how much some of the best-performing uranium stocks had rallied as of 2:50 p.m. ET:Uranium prices might be cooling off a bit, but the buzz around nuclear energy isn't. At the same time, something the world's largest uranium mining company just said suggests the uranium market could remain tight.After hitting an 11-year high of $60.4 per pound on March 11, uranium prices were hovering around $55 per pound as last reported by TradingEconomics.com as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine continue.Continue reading