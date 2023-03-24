Why Uranium Energy Stock Keeps Going Down

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock is down 44% over the past year -- and half of that loss happened just this week! Shares of the uranium mining company suffered a short attack yesterday when Kerrisdale Capital published a report declaring the stock itself (and not just its products) "radioactive." Uranium Energy shares tumbled nearly 15% on the news yesterday, and fell another 13% earlier this morning -- but have since clawed back at least some of today's losses, and are now down only 5.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET.So what exactly is it that Kerrisdale doesn't like about Uranium Energy stock? A couple of things, actually.Continue reading