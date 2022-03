Why Uranium Energy Stock Surged 52.9% in February and Is Rallying Higher

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock stunned the market in February with its 52.9% rally in the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The small-cap uranium stock is up another 17% already so far in March, which means anyone who'd bought Uranium Energy shares at closing on Jan. 31 is sitting on almost 80% gains as of this writing.Uranium Energy hasn't even generated any revenue since 2015, so why's the stock on fire? It's hard to pinpoint one reason.Uranium Energy made a huge announcement on Feb. 3 when it said it had repaid whatever debt it held as of Jan. 31 and is now "completely debt free" with $125 million in cash and liquid assets. Now that's an impressive financial profile to have for any mining company, and CEO Amir Adnani credited it to the company's efforts to improve its financials in the past year or so while growing its reserves and production capacity.