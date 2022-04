Why Uranium Stocks Got Fired Up This Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

From established uranium industry veterans to development-stage players, stocks across the niche headed for the sky Thursday morning. Here's how the top-performing uranium stocks had surged as of 10:20 a.m. ET.Shares of Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) were 7.3% higher as well. That's notable as Cameco is a relatively less volatile stock, given that it's already one of the world's largest uranium miners. Among the other publicly listed uranium stocks in the U.S., most are still in the early stages of exploration and development. Nothing drives commodity stocks as much as commodity prices, and that pretty much sums up why uranium stocks were rising. Continue reading