Why Uranium Stocks Keep Dropping

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Uranium mining stocks were looking radioactive in Wednesday afternoon trading -- in a bad way, as in, investors were running away from them. At the close of the session, Denison Mines (NYSEMKT: DNN) was down 7.6%, Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) was down 9.8%, and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) was down 9.9%.But you probably shouldn't be surprised.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading