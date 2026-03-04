|
04.03.2026 21:32:00
Will Spiking Oil Prices Hurt the Stock Market?
Oil prices have spiked since the joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran that began on Feb. 28, over fears that a protracted or wider regional war will severely disrupt global oil supplies.Brent crude is about 7% higher than its closing price on Friday, Feb. 26. In fact, the price of crude had been climbing in the weeks preceding the strikes due to rising investor nervousness that war could break out in the Middle East. The price per barrel now stands at around $71, $9 higher than just a month ago. And prices briefly spiked to around $80 over the weekend.It's no wonder that crude prices are so sensitive to this particular crisis. About one-fifth of the global supply of crude oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage from the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean and the wider world. And at one time, Iran had the ability to slow or even stop traffic through the strait.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|82,99
|0,41
|0,50
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|77,00
|2,34
|3,13
