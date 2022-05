Windfall tax on oil giants won’t hurt British pensioners, thinktank finds

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Review by Common Wealth reveals that UK pension funds hold tiny fraction of Shell and BP sharesBritain’s main pension funds own less than 0.2% of Shell and BP shares, undermining claims that a windfall tax on big oil companies would harm the retirement incomes of UK savers.A review of the oil giants’ shares by the Common Wealth thinktank shows the largest holdings are by US investment companies, including BlackRock and Vanguard, and the wealthy Norwegian pension funds. The UK’s multibillion-pound defined contribution occupational pension funds, which hold the savings of tens of millions of workers, rank among the least important investors after decades of spreading their investments in different markets around the world. Continue reading...